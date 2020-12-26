Martha Maria (Lahti) Salin, 95, of Virginia, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Martha was born Jan. 25, 1925, to Thomas and Maria (Waltanen) Lahti in Mountain Iron. She was a graduate of Cherry School and went to San Diego and worked as a Rosie the Riveter. She then went to Junior College and finished with a master’s degree in teaching at Bemidji. She married her husband, Henry E. Salin, June 14, 1947.
She was a grade school teacher in Cherry, Cotton, and Cook and retired in 1983.
Martha enjoyed many hobbies such as gardening, sewing, puzzles, photography, and astronomy to name a few. She traveled often around the states but her most exciting trip was when she went to Australia and New Zealand.
She was a long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Wolf Homemakers.
Martha is survived by her two sons, Gary (Janet) Salin of Sun City West, Ariz., and Don Salin of Mountain Iron; her grandchildren, Lori (Dave) Mazzeo of Iron, Brenda Versich of Hibbing, Gena (James) Mace of Wadell, Ariz., and Paul (Sara) Thompson of Gilbert; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Henry Salin; four brothers; and her sister.
