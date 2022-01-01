Martha L. ‘Peggy’ Bolden

Peggy L. Bolden, 84, longtime Kitzville resident died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minn.
She was born Nov. 24, 1937, to Charles and Vinia (New) Gilbert in Bigfork, Minn. Peggy held many small jobs throughout her lifetime, but was also a wonderful homemaker. She loved fishing, picking berries, grouse hunting, doing puzzles, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Peggy was known as a “giver.” Later in life, she really missed cooking for the guys at deer camp.
She is survived by her children: Dan Pew, Kitzville, Minn., Marie (Carl) Anderson, Crane Lake, Minn., and Dale (Ginger) Pew, Hibbing; brother, James (Marsha) Gilbert, Bear River, Minn.; five grandchildren: Clay J. Pew, Shanna Anderson, Thera Anderson, Christina Nefzger and Patrick (Brittany) Pew; six great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two husbands, Merle Pew and William Bolden.
Funeral services for Peggy will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Steve Breitbarth will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Interment will be in Morcom Cemetery, in Bear River, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
