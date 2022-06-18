Martha Eleanor (Bowman) Twite, 88, passed away on June 12, 2022, at the Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
Martha was born on May 24, 1934 in Soudan, Minn., the daughter of John and Eleanor (Sjostrom) Bowman. The family moved to Virginia in 1949 and she graduated from Virginia High School in 1952. During her high school years, she worked at the Red Owl Grocery Store and then later at the Virginia Regional Medical Center for three years.
She married Stanley Burton Twite on Oct. 6, 1956, who passed away in March 1986. They raised their four children in Virginia. She was a member of the Covenant Church in Virginia. She enjoyed sewing crafts, knitting slippers, stockings and she loved to bake.
She is survived by her children: daughter Shirley (Richard ) Weiss of Pequot Lakes, son Robin (Denise) Twite of Cook, daughter Heidi (Dean) Bialik of Delta Junction, Alaska and son Galen Twite of Virginia. Grandchildren: Kevin (Brenda) Hagenson, Ryan (Tracie) Hagenson, Angela (Ryan) Niergengarten, Jodi (Jeremy) Reeck, Aaron (Sarah) Twite, Bjorn Twite, Chris (Angie) Twite, Caleb (Shayna) Bialik, Joshua (Carissa) Bialik, Ben Bialik, Taylor Twite (Thomas Joseph Hannuksela), and Lauren Twite; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her spouse; brothers, Eugene Bowman, John Bowman, James Bowman; sisters, Carolyn Klisurich and Edith Peterson.
The family would like to thank The Waterview Pines Nursing Home in Virginia for the care given during her 1 ½ years there.
A private gathering will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
