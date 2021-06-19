Martha C. Kruckenberg

Martha C. Kruckenberg, 92, of Babbitt, formerly of Embarrass, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Carefree Assisted Living in Babbitt, Minn.

She was born Aug. 19, 1928, in Peterson, Iowa, to Adolph and Serena Espey. On Sept. 7, 1948, she married Frederick Kruckenberg in Worthington, Minn. They farmed in Hartley, Iowa and began raising their family. In 1958 they moved to the Iron Range where she was a homemaker.

Martha was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Sons of Norway and the Babbitt VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening.

Survivors include her children: Alice Klaers of Babbitt, Mary (Robert) Wedll of Babbitt, Roger Kruckenberg of Eveleth and Jane Karki of Embarrass; grandchildren: Teresa Fietek, Tamara (Robert) Ellefson, Nicole (Christopher) Erickson, Travis (Hillary) Kruckenberg, Micheal (Marlo) Kruckenberg, Bambi Smith, Michael Karki and Bryan (Celyna) Karki; great grandchildren: Courtney (Mike), Tyler, Kyah, Hiatt, Carter, Chase, Lane, Riley, Shaelynn, Shantel, Jace and Sonya; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her eight brothers; husband, Frederick; son, Jerry; and son-in-law, Gene Klaers.

Memorial service for Martha will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at United Methodist Church in Aurora with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment will be in the Embarrass Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

