Marshall Lee Thompson, 72, of Britt, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1949, in Virginia, Minn., to Leslie “Mike” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Fischer) Thompson. Marshall was united in marriage to Cindy Koski on Dec. 17, 1993. He worked for U.S. Steel for over 35 years.
Marshall enjoyed the great outdoors and camping. He loved music and spending time out on the lake.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Cindy of Britt; children, Marshall (Suzanne) Thompson of Corvallis, Ore., Andrea Kilpela of Eveleth; step-children, Jeremy Koski of Atlanta, Ga., Amy (Mark) Madden of Mountain Iron; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandson; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rodney “Skippy”; granddaughter, Kirsty Kilpela; and his best buddy, Niki.
A private family burial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Makinen Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
