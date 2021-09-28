Marshall Lee Thompson, 72, of Britt, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1949, in Virginia, Minn., to Leslie “Mike” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Fischer) Thompson. Marshall was united in marriage to Cindy Koski on Dec. 17, 1993. He worked for U.S. Steel for over 35 years. Marshall enjoyed the great outdoors and camping. He loved music and spending time out on the lake.

Marshall is survived by his: wife, Cindy, of Britt; children, Marshall (Suzanne) Thompson, of Corvallis, Ore., Andrea Kilpela, of Eveleth; stepchildren, Jeremy Koski, of Atlanta, Ga., Amy (Mike) Madden, of Mountain Iron; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rodney “Skippy”; granddaughter, Kirsty Kilpela; and his best buddy, Niki.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

