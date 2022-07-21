Marshall B. Toman

Marshall B. Toman, age 88, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of Virginia and Keewatin, MN, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Fairview University Medical Center – Mesabi.

He was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Jacob and Ilah (Venaas) Toman. Marshall was a graduate of R.L. Downing High School in Keewatin and Dunwoody Industrial Institute. A veteran of the US Army, Marshall served from 1956-1958. Marshall was united in marriage to Norma Gunderson on Sept. 22, 1962, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

