Marshall B. Toman, age 88, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of Virginia and Keewatin, MN, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Fairview University Medical Center – Mesabi.
He was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Jacob and Ilah (Venaas) Toman. Marshall was a graduate of R.L. Downing High School in Keewatin and Dunwoody Industrial Institute. A veteran of the US Army, Marshall served from 1956-1958. Marshall was united in marriage to Norma Gunderson on Sept. 22, 1962, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Marshall worked as an automotive mechanic for Bennett Mining Co. in Keewatin, Reserve Mining Co., and LTV Steel. He had been a member of VFW Post 8510 and the DAV in Hibbing, and the Sons of Norway. Marshall volunteered at the Veterans Thrift Store in Hibbing and at the Greyhound Origin Center Museum.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Michael Toman of St. Paul, Minn., and Mary Beth (Nick) Skorich of Eveleth, Minn.; siblings, Roger Toman of Keewatin, Minn., Lois Milkovich of Keewatin, and Joanne Foster of Aurora, Minn.; sister-in-law, Doris Toman of Duluth, Minn.; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jacob and John; and brothers-in-law, Richard Foster and Nick Milkovich.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, with a Gathering of Family and Friends continuing until 4 p.m. all at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. Greg Anderson will be the Celebrant.
Interment with Military Honors was held previously in the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
