Marlys A. Forsman, 71, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1950, in Virginia to Ann and Fremont Homola, graduated from Cotton High School and Eveleth Technical School.
Marlys held several positions in banking, insurance and the Grain Exchange, was a masseuse, former bar owner and an office manager.
She liked being with the family, playing with the granddaughters, decorating for the holidays, antiquing, collecting collections, driving her Corvette, leading water aerobics classes, berry picking and canning, going to bible study, singing in the church choir and “perplexing the pastors.”
Marlys was a loving and giving person and will be missed by all. Heaven watch out…here comes a dynamo.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; son, Justin (Gayle); and grandchildren, Abigail, Aili and Kolton; and two brothers, David (Kathryn) and Richard (Paivi).
Private services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth with Pastor John Dietz officiating.
A memorial service will be held in May and spring burial will be in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
