Marlynn Frances Koski
Marlynn Frances Koski, 87, of Aurora, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northern Pines Nursing Home in Aurora.
She was born on May 7, 1935, in Belgrade, Minn., to Louis and Angeline (Anzelc) Karish.
Marlynn graduated from Biwabik High School in 1953 and then attended the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis.
In 1954, she was involved with the Partridge Lakes Development in building the town of Hoyt Lakes.
She was united in marriage to William Koski on June 15, 1957. The two of them made their home in Aurora raising five children there.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church including the Sunday Slovenian and funeral choirs and their guilds. She was also a part of a bridge club, American Legion Auxiliary, and All Slav Club, and in 2016, she was elected mother of the year in that club.
Marlynn is survived by her children, Cindy (Douglas) Paschke of Richfield; Cathy (Mike Chrysler) Koski of Minneapolis, Gregg Koski of Blaine, and Jon Koski of Aurora; brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Karish of Wisconsin; niece, Beth Karish; and nephew, Scott Karish.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Michael Koski; parents, Louis and Angeline; brother, Louis Karish; and niece, Kim DeCenzo.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. A luncheon will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Northern Pines Nursing Home.
Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
