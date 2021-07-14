Marlyn Lowell Meckola, 93, of Parkville, died Monday, July 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Meadow Township, Minn., the son of John and Meta (Burgau) Meckola, attended District 52 school, and joined the Merchant Marines at age 17, serving in the South Pacific. He enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in Guam, and was honorably discharged on 19 DEC 47. Marlyn was united in marriage to Violet Rose Newhouse on May 18, 1957. He was employed by J&L Mines: Schley Mine, McKinley Mine, and Stevens Mine prior to his time at Erie (LTV) where he retired as an Operations Foreman after 42 years of work. Marlyn enjoyed restoring and driving classic cars, was an avid Twins fan, and enjoyed doing yard work to keep his yard looking great.
Marlyn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Violet; son, John (Deb) Meckola of Palo and their children, Joel (Samantha) Adams and Justin (Hannah) Adams; daughter, June (Todd) Hill of Virginia and their children, Tyler Hill, Casey Hill, and Melissa (Austin) Mekash; daughter, Missy (Jeff) Wallner and children, Matthew (Brielle Wills) Kesanen, Joshua Kesanen, and Kira (Drew Buchwitz) Kesanen; and daughter, Michelle Fosso and her children, Michael and Daniel Fosso; great-grandchildren: Paul, Oliver and Lucy Adams, and Owen and Dax Adams; siblings: ShurLee Swaim of Shoreview, Darlene Milbradt of Lakewood, Colo., and Duane (Barb) Meckola of Duck Lake, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Burton in infancy; stepfather, Ted Lillquist; grandson, Jordan Meckola; and sister, Helen Rife.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16, in the Mountain Iron Community Center. Bill Bauman will officiate.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
