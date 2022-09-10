Marlis Darlene Aro

Former Iron Range resident Marlis (Darlene) Aro, aged 90, died on Sept. 2, 2022, at her home in South St. Paul, Minn. She was surrounded by her husband of 59 years and her children.

Darlene was born in Eveleth, Minn., on June 16, 1932, to Leslie and Fanny (Van Brocklin) Prout. She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1950. Afterward, Darlene met and married her first husband, Arnold Autio, and they had four children. After the death of her first husband, Darlene married Charles Aro on July 12, 1963. They had one child. Throughout the 1980s, Darlene and Charles owned the Queen’s Theme women’s clothing store in Virginia, Minn. Later, she worked as a gardener and created flower arrangements at Swanson’s Greenhouse. Darlene’s hobbies included gardening, sewing, needlework, and word-search puzzles. She had an exceptional eye for interior design, which she used in her home. Darlene’s primary focus was always on her family, and she was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlis Aro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries