Marlene Y. Laakkonen, 84, of Gilbert, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Virginia Convalescent Care Center in Virginia, Minn.
She was born Feb. 23, 1936 in Virginia, Minn., to Asbjorn and Katherine (Bodnovic) Buvarp. Marlene was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and later married Clayton Laakkonen.
Marlene worked at the Virginia Regional Medical Center in clerical and was a nurse’s aide at the Arrowhead Nursing Homes in Virginia and Eveleth for many years.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she taught catechism and sang in the choir. She was an avid card player, enjoyed bowling and followed her children faithfully during their sporting events. One of her favorite pastimes was to create rosemaling pieces for her family.
Survivors include her children, Theresa (Walter) Humphrey of Reno, Joyce (Stan) Capan of Mt. Iron, Clifford (Roxanne) Laakkonen of Hutchinson, Craig (Cindy) Laakkonen of Eveleth, John (Paula) Laakkonen of Andover, Mary (Mark) Gregory of Reno and Todd (Linda) Laakkonen of Coon Rapids; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Marianne Kay Dean and Marcia Norlander; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Asbjorn and Katherine; former husband, Clayton; and a grandson, Beau Downs.
Marlene’s family wishes to express their gratitude to Mary Helen Jagunich and the Virginia Convalescent Care family that took excellent loving care of Marlene these past years and especially in her final days under palliative care.
A private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Marlene will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Michael Garry as celebrant.
Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Current COVID mandates will be followed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.