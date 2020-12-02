Marlene Rae Novak (Wanhala) passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, at the age of 73.
She was born on April 11, 1947, in Duluth, Minn., to Eino and Doris Wanhala. She grew up and attended school in Hibbing, Minn., graduating in 1965. After graduation she travelled a bit, living in both California and Chicago where in 1977 she married William F. "Bill" Novak. In 1981 they moved back to Hibbing where she worked at the Golden Crest Nursing Home. In 1997 she moved to Brownton, Minn., to be closer to family. While living there she worked at HTI, Cashwise and GRHS until her retirement. In 2019 she moved with her daughter out to S.D., where she lived for a short time in Brandt before becoming a resident at Avantara Lake Norden where she resided until her death.
When not working, she was a bit of a homebody, enjoying spending time with her family and going on adventures with her grandkids. She also enjoyed puzzle books and made it her mission to watch every disaster movie ever made, preferably while eating pizza.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Durbin (Tom Milan) of Brandt S.D.; her son, Kevin Povick of Colorado Springs Colo.; her sisters, Kathy (Larry) Hall of Eveleth Minn., Bev (Rod) Baraga of Baxter Minn., Lori (Vince) Novak of Corcoran, Minn., and Donna (Tom) Damjanovich of Nashwauk, Minn.; her grandchildren, Spencer (Whitney) Durbin, Samantha Durbin (Freddy Blaser), Tyler (Alyson) Durbin, Dallas Durbin, Conor Durbin and Alekzandar Povick; great-grandchildren, Kiara, Avery, Nicolai, Oliver and Henry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Morgan Marie Povick; son-in-law, Gerald Durbin; and the father of her children, Ronald Povick.
No services will be held at this time. A family service is being planned for next spring.
Johnson and Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
