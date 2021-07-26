Marlene (Putzel) Milanowski, 88, Las Vegas, Nev., died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born to Louis and Mary (Ribich) Putzel on Aug. 3, 1932, in Hibbing.
Marlene will be remembered by her friends and family for her love and loyalty, her sense of humor and ready laughter, her obvious intelligence, and the beauty that radiated from her inner spirit.
Marlene is survived by her children: son, Joseph (Cynthia) Milanowski and daughter, Mary Milanowski, all of Las Vegas, and daughter Charlene Milanowski of St. Paul, Minn.; granddaughters, Alexandra and Sophia; her brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Putzel of Sun City, Ariz., and her sister, Carol Putzel, Hibbing; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Marlene will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Trevor Peterson will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.