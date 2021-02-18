Marlene Milanowski, 88, of Las Vegas, Nev., died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home.

She was born to Louis and Mary (Ribich) Putzel on Aug. 3, 1932, in Hibbing, Minn. A graduate of Hibbing High School in 1950, she went on to earn a degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. Her nursing career took her from coast to coast. It was at home in Hibbing, though, where she met Norbert “Ski” Milanowski. They married on Sept. 17, 1960, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and were married for 53 1/2 years before Ski's death in 2014. They spent their life together in the western U.S., finally moving to Las Vegas to be near family.

Marlene is survived by her children: son, Joseph (Cynthia) Milanowski and daughter, Mary Milanowski, all of Las Vegas, and daughter, Charlene Milanowski of St. Paul; granddaughters, Alexandra and Sophia; her brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Putzel of Sun City, Ariz., and her sister Carol Putzel of Hibbing; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents; three sisters; and a brother and their spouses: Betty (Frank) Sterle, Lois (Richard) Sabin, Louis "Sonny" (Alta) Putzel, and Gwyneth (Harry) Lee; and a niece, Theresa Lee.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

