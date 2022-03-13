Marlene Koski
1935 — 2022
Marlene Mavis Pargman Rustad Koski left for Valhalla on Feb. 28, 2022. She was 86.
Marlene was born in Flom, Minn., to parents of Swedish and German heritage on Aug. 29, 1935. She attended high school in Elbow Lake, Minn., where she was part of the Honor Society and the Library Club. Marlene had a variety of office jobs after high school – Otter Tail Power and Northwestern Mutual. In 1955 she married Richard Rustad of Ashby. They moved to Portland, N.D. where they started a dry-cleaning business. Eventually they moved to Richfield, Minn., where they opened Southport Cleaners.
Richard and Marlene had 3 children: Kelly Rustad Nordstrom (Mike), Jeff Rustad and Tom Rustad; and 3 grandsons: Erik Nordstrom, Reid Nordstrom, and Chase Nordstrom.
Marlene followed her own path, in a pre-Martha Stewart sort of way. No gardening though, bugs you know. She loved to experience things and to explore. From searching out a falafel restaurant before most people even knew what they were, sewing clothes expertly, cooking interesting meals, setting a stunning table, and decorating her home.
When her children were in high school and college, Marlene traveled the world as an agent of Friendship Force - seeing Russia, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and many European countries.
Richard passed away too early (1991), and Marlene stepped up to the plate to keep Southport dry-cleaning business going. She donned the best Grandma hat for a good chunk of time – doing things like making sure her grandsons were introduced to the wonders of the outdoors by taking them to Wolf Ridge Environmental Center. “Nana” as she was known made sure her Scandinavian heritage was preserved by making sure her progeny could make lefse.
Life took her to Tower, Minn., for a while, there she met many great friends and she met Roy Koski in Mountain Iron, Minn. Roy wooed her and won her heart and they married in 2013. Roy was a super sweet man who referred to Marlene as his “beautiful wife” and they enjoyed each other’s company and going on adventures until Roy passed away in 2017.
Marlene stayed in Mountain Iron for a bit, then returned to “the cities” to be closer to her children and grandsons. She also adopted a cat named Henry, who she adored. Marlene’s health got a bit fickle, and she did her best to dig in her heels against losing her independence. Marlene fought that battle dressed to the nines, hair combed nicely, lipstick applied, jewelry in place and new shoes on order. Next to her was a good book, a cup of coffee and a can of coke. Marlene did things her way right to the end.
When Marlene lived in Mountain Iron, she belonged to P.E.O Sisterhood, Chapter AZ in Eveleth (Philanthropic Educational Organization), was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and Kaleva group in Virginia, Minn. While living in Richfield, she was active at Oak Grove Lutheran Church and Idun Guild at the American Swedish Institute.
Marlene will be laid to rest next to Richard at Fort Snelling at a later date. There will be a small family gathering at Kelly’s cabin to fulfill her wish to have her ashes sent to sail, in Viking fashion.
Marlene will be remembered as a woman who loved to laugh, loved her family and friends and with a spunk and zest for living her best life.
She’ll be missed.
Memorials preferred to the American Swedish Institute.
