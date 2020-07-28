Marlene Elaine Braun

Marlene Elaine Braun, 63, of Virginia, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was born on Feb. 4, 1957, to Archie and Patricia (LaLonde) Folman and grew up in Britt, graduating from the Roosevelt High School.

On October 1, 2005, she married John R. Braun in Virginia.

Elaine was employed by St. Michaels and Monarch nursing home in Virginia for 23 years. She received the “Sister Claudia Living a Legacy Award”. Elaine loved working in all her flower gardens and was very gifted at making crafts for many craft shows. She always had a smile and was upbeat, no matter what the situation was.

Survivors include her husband, John of Virginia; two sons, Eric (Crystal) Folman of Virginia and Evan Folman of Mt. Iron; grandchildren, Gavin and Pria; two brothers, Patrick (Joy) Folman of Minneapolis and Jerry (Catherine) Folman of Hermantown; and one sister, Debra (Cleet) Conaway of Virginia, and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia, with all the COVID-19 restrictions applying.

A private family burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.

