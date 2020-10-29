Marlene E. Saarela, 82, of Farmington, formerly of Biwabik, passed away March 23, 2020.
Marlene is survived by her best friend, loving companion and husband, Dan; her dearly loved children and grandchildren: Tim and wife, Laura and children, Neal and Erin (Brian Sebring); Greg and wife, Karen and children, Maddie, Ryan and Reid; Susan and husband, Bob Lubovich and children, Taylor (Dustin Filan), Alec (Courtney) Lubovich and Jordan; Kerry and husband, Paul Beton and children, Rachel and Jake; great-granddaughter Brooklynn Saarela; brother, Richard Pucel; sisters-in-law, Janice Pucel and Lorene Pucel, Jean Saarela; and many nieces and nephews all dearly loved. Family was all important; Family was all there is and never to be sacrificed.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Pucel; her brother, Joe Pucel of Ely; and many dear friends and relatives.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Nov. 6, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Biwabik.
A public graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik. A Celebration of Life will follow at noon at Giants Ridge main lodge lower level. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed according to guidelines.
In lieu of flowers or monetary donations to the family, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Marlene.
