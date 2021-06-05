Marlene E. Folman, 86, of Fridley (formerly of Virginia) passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1934, in Virginia, to John and Myrtle (Mott) Folman. She was a 1953 graduate of Virginia’s Roosevelt High School. Marlene was a member of two baseball teams during her high school years, Star Bakery and Drieman’s. Her team Star Bakery, which included her sister Louise, won the City Trophy in 1949. Her nickname was “Pushka”.
Survivors include one brother, Jack “Tuffy” (Sandy) LaBarre.
She was preceded in death by parents; her beloved siblings, brothers, John (Gloria), William (Mildred), Gerald (Lola), Archie (Patricia); sisters, Louise (Andrew) Foschi, Katherine (Kenneth) Boyer.
Marlene will be missed as the “favorite” and “adventurous” aunt by her numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her close friends who cherished her friendship and companionship. She loved to spend time at the lake with family and friends. Marlene loved dogs and leaves behind her Bichon, Lucy, who will miss her.
Marlene retired from a long career at Robinson Rubber Products Company in New Hope. She was well respected by her co-workers and a dedicated employee. She was athletic all during her life, and enjoyed watching sports in her later years.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
