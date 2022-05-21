Marlene Alyce Katalinich

Marlene Katalinich, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Home Sweet Home in Hibbing. Marlene was born November 29, 1933 to James and Christine Kibbey. She grew up in Bennetville, Minnesota and graduated from Aitkin High School. She obtained her teaching degree at St. Cloud State, and began her career in Nashwauk where she met Richard. They were married in Nashwauk on January 5, 1957.
Her teaching career ended teaching Special Education for the Hibbing School District. After retirement, she really got busy volunteering many hours, traveling the world with her friends, and watching her granddaughter’s sporting events. She loved to golf, play cards and bingo, and had a sweet tooth.
She will be lovingly missed by her family, including: sons, Jim of Vista, Calif., Jon, and daughter, Jill (David) Brownell. Her wittiness, love of golf, and strength will be carried on through the lives of her grandchildren, Emily (Brock) Freeman, Amy Brownell, Kylie Katalinich and with soon to be great-grandchild, Baby Freeman.
The family would like to thank Kathy Brownell and Home Sweet Home for the wonderful care that was given to Marlene.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
