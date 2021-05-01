Graveside service for Marlene Akkanen of Babbitt will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt with Pastor Brian Birk officiating.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.

A luncheon and Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Junction Inn in Babbitt.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

