Marlene Akkanen, 85, of Babbitt, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital.
She was born on May 4, 1935, in St. Paul, Minn., to Gust and Hulda (Palo) Stone and moved to Embarrass, Minn., as a young child graduating from Embarrass High School in 1953. She married John Akkanen on July 25, 1953, and they made their first home in Wawina, Minn. In 1957 they moved to Babbitt where Marlene has lived since.
Marlene had several careers, including a supervisor for Arrow Shirt factory in Virginia, a seamstress, cook, baker and cake decorator. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting and has left behind many heirloom projects. She and John enjoyed traveling across the country from Alaska to Florida and many states in between and to Finland in 1997.
Marlene is survived by three children, John (Jean) Akkanen of Embarrass, Gust Akkanen of Brainerd, and Linda (Steve) Graupman of Cloquet; a sister, Dorothy Mellsmoen of Oakdale, Minn.; 11 grandchildren: Questa (Jon) Knapper of Aurora, Jenna (Pat) Rosenquist of Larimore, N.D., Lanay (DJ) Asmus of Alexandria, Ben (Amanda Hilde) Akkanen of Virginia, Darren Akkanen of Hibbing, Rachel (Jesse) Wiitanen of Embarrass, Ross (Dawn) Graupman of Eagan, Neil (Kristina) Graupman of Hermantown, Amy (Matt) Eldridge of St. Johns, Fla., Lindsey Allrich and Michael Allrich, both of Andover; 11 great-grandchildren: Abigail and Nathan Graupman of Hermantown, Trent and Ryan Graupman of Eagan, Alaina, Calin and Avery Eldridge of St. Johns, Fla., Dan and Johanna Knapper of Aurora, Ken Akkanen of Virginia and Weston Rosenquist of Larimore, N.D.; daughter-in-law, Lori Akkanen of Gilbert; and son-in-law, Scott Allrich of Andover; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John in 2018; three children, Kenneth Akkanen, Melanie Allrich and infant son Aaron Akkanen; and one grandson, Shawn Akkanen; siblings: Leonard (Lois) Stone, Emma (Lee) Smith, Doris (Richard) Erickson, Elsie (Clyde) Johnson and William Stone.
No services are being held at this time.
A celebration of life is being planned for spring with burial in Argo Cemetery in Babbitt.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.