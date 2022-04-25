Marlan LeRoy Parks

Marlan Parks, 79, of Virginia, Minn., passed from this life into eternal life on April 21, 2022, at Saint Luke's hospital in Duluth.
He was born in Bemidji to LeRoy and Iris (Vaughn) Parks on April 18, 1943. He grew up in Bemidji and graduated in 1962 from Greenway High School in Coleraine. Marlan worked for US Steel Minntac for over 30 years as a welder. After retirement from Minntac he drove school bus for Virginia, then Mountain Iron for 18 years. Marlan was a lifelong Vikings fan. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his large extended family. Marlan especially enjoyed fishing on Lake Vermilion and camping at Hoodoo Point, where he made lifelong friends. Marlan was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Joel; brother-in-law, Whitey Anderson; and great-grandson, Caiden Parks.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda of 40 years; sister, Joy Anderson; daughters, Charlotte "Char" (Paul) Carlson, Charlene (Tim) Paschke, Corey (Phillip) Stephenson; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Along with Molly and Kitty, his fur companions.
Per Marlan's request there will be no services.
Arrangements made by Cremation Society of MN in Duluth.
To plant a tree in memory of Marlan Parks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
