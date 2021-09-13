Marla Hunt (Domenichetti), 71, longtime Hibbing resident, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2021, with her children by her side. tinyurl.com/MarlaHunt

Service information

Sep 18
Marla Hunt: Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 18, 2021
1:30PM-4:00PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
201 3rd St E
Herman, MN 56248
