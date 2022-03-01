Mark William Leino
August 4, 1961 — February 12, 2022
Mark William Leino entered eternal life with his Savior on Feb. 12, 2022, surrounded by his devoted family after a 5-week battle with covid. He was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Two Harbors, Minn., the son of Floyd and Gail (Rengo) Leino.
Mark’s love of the outdoors began as a child, spending time with his family fishing, hunting, boating, and camping. He also had a talent for athletics, lettering in football as an offensive end and kicker at Toivola-Meadowlands HS, and graduating 1979. Mark would later graduate from Hibbing Community Vo-Tech with his degree in diesel mechanics. Mark had several jobs over the course of his life, but spent the majority of his work-life as a semi-truck driver, with 22 years with FedEx Freight. Mark was a trophy carrying, 1st place asphalt cowboy, winning several trucking competitions. He impressively won several hundred dollars, as he could back up his semi-truck and park on a $100 bill.
Mark’s love of the outdoors continued as he aged. He enjoyed fishing, but deer camp was his favorite time of year. His adventures at the hunting shack are legendary. Mark’s contagious laugh and grizzly snores will always echo through the shack walls. He was a talented craftsman, stick building every aspect of his home in Lavell; and passing on his knowledge of carpentry, plumbing, mechanics, and work ethic to his children.
The greatest joy of Mark’s life was spending time with his children and his 9, soon to be 10, grandchildren. Mark’s devotion to his family was unwavering, showing that a father’s love can only grow deeper, as he raised his 3 children and 3 step-children, whom he always claimed as his own. His love of family extended to his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that became family. The little things, BBQ in the yard, a side-by-side ride, or a game of frisbee with his best 4-legged friend Windsor, were important things to Mark. His last wish on this earth was to spend time watching movies and eating popcorn with his grandkids.
We are grateful for Mark’s inspiring and tightly held faith in Jesus, as it comforts our hearts to know Mark is with the only being that could love him more than his family and we will one day meet again.
Mark is survived by his mother, Gail Reimer; children: Scott (Angela) Leino, Tim (Joanna) Leino, Kara (Joe Johnson) Leino, John (Brittany) Stampohar, Jake Stampohar and Jenna Stampohar; brothers, Mike (Beth) Leino, Steve (Cindy) Leino; many nieces, nephews, friends and his best dog friend, Windsor. Rocky Grandpa will be especially missed by his 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd; step-father, Dale; and sister, Debbie.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 5, at Christian Way Fellowship Church in Meadowlands, Minn. The Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Church. A link to the service live stream will be found on Mark’s obituary on the funeral home website. Spring Inurnment will take place in the Lavell Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
