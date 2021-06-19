Mark Thomas Toivari, 74, of Eveleth, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

He was born Jan. 7, 1947, to Carlo and Mary (Long) Toivari.

The family would like to extend their thanks to all the caregivers Mark had over the years.

Mark is survived by his brother, Carlo (Alice) Toivari of Makinen; sister, Carol Overland of Concord, Calif.; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family burial will be held.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia.

