Mark Stanley Roczniak, 66, of Golden Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Mark was born in Virginia, Minn., and moved to Minneapolis to begin his career at Lutheran Brotherhood where he spent over 30 years as a Systems Engineer in the IT department. He loved taking the family on summer RV road trips, DIY projects of all sizes, learning new trades, and occasionally indulging on the penny candies that reminded him of his mother’s general store and working there in his youth. Ever in service of others, Mark retired from the Golden Valley Fire Department in 2011 after spending 30 years as a volunteer firefighter. He leaves a legacy of camaraderie and generosity; always quick to make a new friend and ready to lend a helping hand (or tool) to problems big and small. He will be missed immensely.
Mark is survived by wife, Monica; son, Vincent (Alexandria); son, Paul (Sarah); grandsons, Mateo and Gabriel; brothers, Gene and Joe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Roczniak; and mother, Ann Roczniak.
A private service will be held for immediate family. A public celebration of Mark’s life will be planned for a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.