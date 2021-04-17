Mark Leo Krukemeyer, 87, of Gilbert, MN (Lakeland), died Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
He was born April 25, 1933, to Jennette and Bernard Krukemeyer in Brewster, Minn. He was a graduate of Brewster High School.
In his younger years, Mark served in the Army during the Korean War.
In 1956, he moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn. Later, in 1975, he built a home on Lake Eshquagama. Mark was proud to have constructed the home from the trees on the land where his home was built. In their home, Mark and Diane enjoyed hosting holiday celebrations, fishing contests, birthdays, and many family gatherings.
Mark worked at Erie Mining Co. (LTV) from 1956 until he retired in April, 1995.
During his life, Mark enjoyed activities including bowling, basketball, baseball, softball, hunting, fishing and doing projects with his step-sons, Scott and Mike. Mark was known for being an outstanding pitcher. He loved watching Megan play sports, especially softball. Dance was a passion that he was able to share with his wife Diane, and those who watched them, say they were “Fantastic!” at doing The Jitterbug.
Everyone knew Mark for his sense of humor, his laugh and big heart. His character will always be remembered by those who were blessed to know him. He served the Lord and will rest in Him forever. Mark’s wishes were to be cremated and buried at a Veterans’ Cemetery.
Mark is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane; stepsons, Scott Beard (Stacey), Eveleth, Mike Beard (Dar), Eveleth; granddaughter, Megan Groom (Leonard III), Eveleth; great-granddaughter, Mazie Groom, Eveleth; nephew and Godson, Tom Mark Wilson, (Linda), and their daughter Jill, Sioux Falls, S.D.; cousin: Jerry Frey (Marlys), Hoyt Lakes; many more cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Alice, Janet, Audrey, Dorothy and Bud; nephews, Jim and Jack Wilson; best friend, Steve Foster.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, at United In Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
The service can be viewed live on the Facebook page “United in Christ Lutheran Church, ELCA, Eveleth.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: “Eveleth 4th of July Fundraiser” or “Hoyt Lakes VFW.”
