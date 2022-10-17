Mark Lee Vlasich

Mark L. Vlasich, 59, lifelong Balkan resident died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN.

He was born March 7, 1963, to Marko and Claire Ann (Carlson) Vlasich Jr. in Chisholm, Minn. He attended Chisholm schools and later would complete a two-year carpentry program. He was employed with Tim Berg Carpentry throughout his career. Mark was a devoted lifelong member of Chisholm Baptist Church. Mark married Penny DuLong on June 6, 1992, in Chisholm. They were the first couple to be married in the church of which Mark helped build. He was very active in his church, working with the youth, a trustee, and became the assistant financial secretary and youth leader. Mark was obsessed with fireworks, loved hunting, fishing, and camping as some of his favorite pastimes. He also was an avid Bluestreaks basketball fan and loved watching the Vikings.

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Vlasich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Load entries