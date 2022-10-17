Mark Lee Vlasich

Mark L. Vlasich, 59, lifelong Balkan resident died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN.
He was born March 7, 1963, to Marko and Claire Ann (Carlson) Vlasich Jr. in Chisholm, Minn. He attended Chisholm schools and later would complete a two-year carpentry program. He was employed with Tim Berg Carpentry throughout his career. Mark was a devoted lifelong member of Chisholm Baptist Church. Mark married Penny DuLong on June 6, 1992, in Chisholm. They were the first couple to be married in the church of which Mark helped build. He was very active in his church, working with the youth, a trustee, and became the assistant financial secretary and youth leader. Mark was obsessed with fireworks, loved hunting, fishing, and camping as some of his favorite pastimes. He also was an avid Bluestreaks basketball fan and loved watching the Vikings.
Mark is survived by his wife, Penny Vlasich, Balkan, Minn.; daughter, Nicole “Nikki” M. Vlasich, also of Balkan; three siblings, Darlene (Ken) Giles, Columbia, S.C., Cindy (Doug) Schuenke, Stillwater, Minn., and Kevin (Wendy) Vlasich, Centerville, Minn.; along with his four nieces, and two nephews, Nathan, Ryan, A.J., Evy, Katie, and Sarah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marko Jr. in 2018, his mother, Claire Ann in 2020, and his father-in-law, William “Bill” DuLong on Aug. 1, 2022.
Funeral services for Mark will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Chisholm Baptist Church in Chisholm. The Rev. Dan Erickson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Saturday. A private interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the CVICU on the 7th floor of Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth and especially nurse Taylor for her amazing care.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
