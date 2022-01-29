Mark Duane Smock Jan 29, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Duane SmockAugust 18, 1959 — January 19, 2022Mark Duane Smock, 62, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Guardian Angels.Mark was born Aug. 18, 1959, in Hibbing to Ernest and Eileen (Sanders) Smock. He served in the Marines from 1977 to 1981 and from 1982 to 1984. He enjoyed golfing, darts, and watching the Vikings.Mark is survived by his siblings: Ernest (Gail) Smock, Albert Smock, James Smock, Ruth Hrovat, and Michael (Jane) Smock; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Bruce; brother-in-law, Robert Hrovat, and nieces and nephews.A Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing at1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Smock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Duane Smock Condolence Niece Burial Ernest Funeral Home Bruce Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Kristen Joan Gauthier 2 men charged in fentanyl-related death John Warren Koslucher Robb D. Maki Randall (Randy) Lee Nori Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
