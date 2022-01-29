Mark Duane Smock

Mark Duane Smock

August 18, 1959 — January 19, 2022

Mark Duane Smock, 62, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Guardian Angels.

Mark was born Aug. 18, 1959, in Hibbing to Ernest and Eileen (Sanders) Smock. He served in the Marines from 1977 to 1981 and from 1982 to 1984. He enjoyed golfing, darts, and watching the Vikings.

Mark is survived by his siblings: Ernest (Gail) Smock, Albert Smock, James Smock, Ruth Hrovat, and Michael (Jane) Smock; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Bruce; brother-in-law, Robert Hrovat, and nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing at

1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

