Mark Christian Loeffler, age 49, of Eagan, formerly of Aurora passed unexpectedly Sunday April 3, 2022, at his home after a long battle with health issues related to a brain tumor that was found in 2008.
He was born Aug. 1, 1972, in Hazen, N.D., to Forrest and Linda (Jacobson) Loeffler. He graduated from Mesabi East High School in 1991 and later received his AAS degree in Network Systems Support from CDI Computer Academy. Mark traveled after high school, working different jobs, his favorite to talk about was being a blackjack dealer in Las Vegas. He eventually settled down in the Twin Cities area where he worked in various computer related fields.
Mark enjoyed working with all thing’s technology, building computers, and was the go-to technology guru for his family. He loved to play computer games and was an avid Star Wars fan, collecting the entire series. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to joke, just like his dad. His nieces and nephews will forever remember him as “fun uncle Mark” and his sister will never forget all the mischief they created together. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered for his golden blonde locks.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Loeffler; sister, Susan Loeffler; nieces, Kalee (Tyler) Schultz, Corrin Loeffler, and Ashley Hawkings (Joe Lauseng); nephew, Zach Hawkings; great nieces, Annabelle Lehtinen, Kira Schultz, and Octavia Lauseng; great nephews, Duane Lauseng and Connor Schultz; uncle, Marty Jacobson; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Forrest Loeffler; grandparents, Mavis and Orville Jacobson, Oscar and Ann Loeffler; uncle, Ritchie Jacobson; aunt, Karen Skodje; cousin, Cassie Chamley; and his beloved cat, Gabby.
No funeral service will be held; family will be having a private gathering per Mark’s wishes. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.
