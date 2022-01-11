Mark “Bubsy” Andrican passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Bubsy was born on Feb. 9, 1934, in Kitzville, Minn., to George and Anna Andrican. Bubsy grew up in Kitzville, where he and his brother Boris started Kitzville Body Shop on the family property in 1960. Bubsy’s life revolved around his family and the shop. Bubsy married Lois (Hocking) on April 18, 1958, in Hibbing. They made their home in Hibbing for 63 years where they raised 8 children. Bubsy enjoyed walking to Mitchell with his brother John, spending time at Kitzville Body Shop, surrounding himself with family at the cabin, bowling, and treating his family by going out to dinner.
Bubsy will be dearly missed by his wife, Lois; his eight children: Lois (Ed) Gardeski, Mark (Pat), Jim (Sara), Tom, Nick (Lisa), Peggy (Jeff) Lang, Candie (Todd) Seppala, and Jeri Ann (Derek) Gabardi; his 15 grandchildren: Chris (Taryn) Gardeski, Erica (Brian) Holt, Nate (Molly) Andrican, Reed Andrican, Elizabeth (Connor) Perry, Michael Andrican, Nico Andrican, Maya Andrican, Tyler (Carly) Hajicek, Tommy (Aviana) Hajicek, Katie (Brett) Hajicek, Nicholas (Emily) Seppala, Alex Seppala, Gracie Gabardi, and Sam Gabardi; his great-grandchildren, Lucy Holt, Andrew Holt, Reece Andrican and Baby Hajicek due June 2022; siblings, Boris (Caroline) Andrican and Mary Andrican Hartwig; brothers-in-law, Jerry Hocking and Joe (Joe) Hocking; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; half siblings: Basil, Andrew, Charles, Chris, Nick, Francie; and siblings, Mildred, John, and Eli.
Visitation will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church with the funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m., 501 East 23rd Street, Hibbing. Masks will be required.
Luncheon to follow at The Hibbing Elks Lodge, 502 East Howard Street, Hibbing.
Bubsy’s passing will leave a huge void in our lives and in our hearts. We know he will be making all the angels in heaven laugh, giggle, and roll their eyes. Bubs, we all love and miss you more than you will ever know!
