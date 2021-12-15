Mark Alen Lantz

Mark Alen Lantz died on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, at Waterview Woods

Nursing Home in Eveleth. Mark was born on Feb. 15, 1957, in Hibbing, Minn., to Bert

and Marie (Hardy) Lantz. Mark graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975. He

married Shirley Radika on Feb. 19, 1977. Mark was larger than life and one of a

kind. You couldn’t go anywhere in Hibbing without him knowing at least one person.

His work ethic was well known. Anything he did he gave 150% and he instilled that work

ethic in his kids. Mark worked at his family-owned business MC Supply and in 1998

began his career at Ranger GM. Over the 22-year span of working at Ranger, he went

from being a salesman on the floor to the General Manager — an accomplishment that made

him extremely proud. Mark’s personality and charm were what made him so good at his

job and he would say he “could sell ice to an Eskimo.” He always treated his customers

with respect and kindness and they in turn respected and remained loyal to him.

Mark andShirley, his wife of almost 45 years, enjoyed going on trips and riding their Harley’s

together. You would never find Mark without Shirley by his side.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Lantz (Hardy); and son, Casey Lantz.

He is survived by his father, Bert Lantz; wife, Shirley (Radika) Lantz; daughter,

Theresa (Scott) Eades; grandchildren; AnnMarie and Francis Eades; brother, Currie

(Sharon) Lantz; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of a funeral there will be a Celebration of Life held this summer on Saturday, June 11 at the Silica Community Center. Further information will be provided closer to that date.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com .

