Mark Alen Lantz Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Alen Lantz died on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, at Waterview WoodsNursing Home in Eveleth. Mark was born on Feb. 15, 1957, in Hibbing, Minn., to Bertand Marie (Hardy) Lantz. Mark graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975. Hemarried Shirley Radika on Feb. 19, 1977. Mark was larger than life and one of akind. You couldn’t go anywhere in Hibbing without him knowing at least one person.His work ethic was well known. Anything he did he gave 150% and he instilled that workethic in his kids. Mark worked at his family-owned business MC Supply and in 1998began his career at Ranger GM. Over the 22-year span of working at Ranger, he wentfrom being a salesman on the floor to the General Manager — an accomplishment that madehim extremely proud. Mark’s personality and charm were what made him so good at hisjob and he would say he “could sell ice to an Eskimo.” He always treated his customerswith respect and kindness and they in turn respected and remained loyal to him.Mark andShirley, his wife of almost 45 years, enjoyed going on trips and riding their Harley’stogether. You would never find Mark without Shirley by his side.Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Lantz (Hardy); and son, Casey Lantz.He is survived by his father, Bert Lantz; wife, Shirley (Radika) Lantz; daughter,Theresa (Scott) Eades; grandchildren; AnnMarie and Francis Eades; brother, Currie(Sharon) Lantz; and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of a funeral there will be a Celebration of Life held this summer on Saturday, June 11 at the Silica Community Center. Further information will be provided closer to that date.Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com . To plant a tree in memory of Mark Lantz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark Alen Lantz Commerce Shirley Radika Work Bert Lantz Marie Lantz Hibbing Francis Eades Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Aaron John Bidle Terence (Terry) Michael Smith Diana Lou Konecny November 1, 1954 – November 21, 2021 Trinity Ann Serich James “Jim” Hill Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.