Mark Alen Lantz died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth.
Mark was born on Feb. 15, 1957, in Hibbing, Minn., to Bert and Marie (Hardy) Lantz. Mark graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975. He married Shirley Radika on Feb. 19, 1977. Mark was larger than life and one of a kind. You couldn’t go anywhere in Hibbing without him knowing at least one person. His work ethic was well known. Anything he did he gave 150% and he instilled that work ethic in his kids. Mark worked at his family-owned business MC Supply and in 1998 began his career at Ranger GM. Over the 22-year span of working at Ranger, he went from being a salesman on the floor to the General Manager — an accomplishment that made him extremely proud. Mark’s personality and charm were what made him so good at his job and he would say he “could sell ice to an Eskimo.” He always treated his customers with respect and kindness and they in turn respected and remained loyal to him. Mark and Shirley, his wife of almost 45 years, enjoyed going on trips and riding their Harleys
together. You would never find Mark without Shirley by his side.
He is survived by his father, Bert Lantz; wife, Shirley (Radika) Lantz; daughter, Theresa (Scott) Eades; grandchildren, AnnMarie and Francis Eades; brother, Currie (Sharon) Lantz; and several nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Lantz (Hardy); and son, Casey Lantz.
In lieu of a funeral there will be a Celebration of Life for Mark from 1-4 p.m. with a time of sharing at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Silica Community Center, located at 1659 Hwy 73, Silica Township.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
