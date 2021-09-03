Marjorie ‘Toni’ Pikula

Marjorie "Toni" Pikula, 79, of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home.

Marjorie Pikula was born July 18, 1942, in Eyota Township, Olmstead County, Minn.; the daughter of Norman and Lorraine (Peterson) Anderson.

Toni is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Candi) DeLuca; brothers, William (Milly) Anderson and Robert Anderson; sisters, Mary (Nick) Gerulli and Myrna (Lenard) Magnuson; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, George and Darryl; and by her beloved cat, Babe.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 3, in the Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in the Zim Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Pikula as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries