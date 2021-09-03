Marjorie "Toni" Pikula, 79, of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home.
Marjorie Pikula was born July 18, 1942, in Eyota Township, Olmstead County, Minn.; the daughter of Norman and Lorraine (Peterson) Anderson.
Toni is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Candi) DeLuca; brothers, William (Milly) Anderson and Robert Anderson; sisters, Mary (Nick) Gerulli and Myrna (Lenard) Magnuson; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, George and Darryl; and by her beloved cat, Babe.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 3, in the Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in the Zim Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.