Marjorie Marie Rozinka
Marjorie Marie Rozinka, 91, of Eveleth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
She was born on December 8, 1931, to Joe and Nell Moren. Marge was raised and attended school in Gilbert, Minn., graduating in 1949. She married Robert (Husko) Rozinka on June 21, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Marge worked at the Cluett Peabody shirt factory in Eveleth prior to starting her family and becoming a homemaker. After her children were grown, Margie then worked at the Lakeshore Motel and ICO Company in Virginia.
Marge’s husband died in 1971 leaving Margie to raise her 3 children, all under the age of 5. It wasn’t easy, but Margie was strong, caring, positive and generous. She would help anyone who needed and welcomed everyone into her home. She always had a smile and laugh.
Marge was fortunate to live a great life and was able to do all the things she loved: fishing, traveling, curling, golfing, bocce ball, walks with her dog around Fayal Pond, gardening, painting, playing piano and accordion, lake life, ceramics, polka music, cross word puzzles, and brandy water presses. But most important to Marge were her children and grandchildren. She was affectionately referred to as “Mrs. Zink” and later as “Nana” not only by her family, but friends as well.
For the last nine years, Marge was lovingly cared for at The Waterview Woods, where staff knew her well and enjoyed her sense of humor. Family would like to thank the staff at Waterview for their care and extra effort in making sure our mother was able to enjoy the things she loved. Family would also like to thank Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospice for their respectful and thoughtful care last year and again the last week.
Marge was a member of both St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Resurrection Catholic Church.
Marge is survived by her children, Donna (Jerry) Rosati, Robert (Terri) Rozinka, Thomas (Jessica) Rozinka; and grandchildren, Karissa, Kayla, Luke, Kortney, Logan, Kendra, Brynn and Carson.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Joseph (Jim) Moren and sister, Carol Indihar.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Burial in Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
