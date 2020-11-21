Marjorie "Marge" Ann Gandsey, 82, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Marge will be remembered for her kindness, laughter and love for animals.
Marjorie is survived by husband, Stephen; daughter, Patricia; son, Stephen (Kim); grandson, Andrew; as well as several friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alice; brother, Edward "Butch" Colmer; and son, Mark.
The family will have a private service with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorials preferred to the Allina Hospice Foundation. https://donate.allina.com/foundation-web-sites/hosp/support-allina-health-hospice-foundation
www.Washburn-McReavy.com, Glen Haven Chapel, 763-533-8643.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.