Marjorie ‘Marge’ Ann Gandsey

Marjorie "Marge" Ann Gandsey, 82, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Marge will be remembered for her kindness, laughter and love for animals.

Marjorie is survived by husband, Stephen; daughter, Patricia; son, Stephen (Kim); grandson, Andrew; as well as several friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alice; brother, Edward "Butch" Colmer; and son, Mark.

The family will have a private service with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Memorials preferred to the Allina Hospice Foundation. https://donate.allina.com/foundation-web-sites/hosp/support-allina-health-hospice-foundation

