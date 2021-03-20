Marjorie Katherine Ojala

Marjorie Katherine Ojala passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Minn.

She was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Ely to parents Paul and Katherine (Kosnitch) Preblich.

Marge retired from the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency. She enjoyed spending time in her garden, with family, friends and especially her grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Marge married Marvin Nelson in 1955, and Roy Ojala in 1979.

She is survived by sisters, Florie (Donald) Maroney and Rosie (Gale) Maroney; grandson, Garry Nelson; and granddaughter, Cherish Jarvi; great-granddaughters, Haven and Braelynn Chavers; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and children, Gary and Dale Nelson; brother, Paul Preblich; sisters: Mildred (Alfred) Mock, Katherine (Roy) Carlson, Lorraine (Laverne) Phelps, Mary Jane Larkin and Helen Preblich.

The family wishes to thank all staff over the years for the wonderful care given to Marjorie during her time at BWCC. She truly enjoyed the activities!

Interment will be at the Ely Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

