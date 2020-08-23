Marjorie Jean (Snidarich) Wolk passed away surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 77.
She was born to Jerry and Alta Snidarich on June 13, 1943.
Margie, Mo, whichever name suited her, was the baby of the family and the life of the party! She will be remembered for her sense of humor and quick wit. And of course her beautiful smile and zest for life. She met her first love at the mouth of the Mississippi, Donald Wolk. They married, spent a lot of their life in International Falls until moving south. They had one son, Christian Wolk They later divorced. While living in Louisiana, at the end of the Mississippi, Margie met her second love, Cecil Etheridge. She then moved back to Eveleth to live with her sister, Geraldine Mallaro. In the past 4 years, she lived in assisted living, CareFree in Virginia MN. The people within these walls became her family fast! She was well-loved by all.
Margie is survived and will be missed by special niece and caretaker, Karlene (Wolk) Leseman of Eveleth; son, Christian Wolk; grandsons, Richard Wolk, and Anthony (Sammie) Wolk, one great-granddaughter, Ollie Mae Louise, all of Louisiana; sister, Geraldine of Biwabik; nieces: Patty, Jenny, Tammy, Dawn, Lisa, Gina and Nephew’s John, Marc, and Willie. Special helping friends, Cara. And Carl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Floyd; and ;oves of her life, Cecil and Donald.
No service will be held, When you choose to celebrate this spitfire of a lady’s life, lift your glass, smile, and drink to her! Cheers! Her ashes will be where she wished, if you knew her well, you will know where this special place is.
And yes, there is a road trip involved!
