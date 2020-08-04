Marjorie B. “ Bernie” Thornton, 86, of Hibbing, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home where she was born. A wish that meant everything to her.
She was born May 1, 1934 in Hibbing to Louis and Anna Ahachich. Bernie was united in marriage with Gerald Thornton, Sr. on June 12, 1954 in Hibbing. Their marriage was the beginning for Bernie being an extremely devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her happiest times were spent with her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She loved spending time with all of them and never wanted to miss out on fun for it was her true love. Cooking and baking for all of them made her especially happy. She was always an amazing hostess who made everyone feel special being in her home.
She is survived by her children: Jerry (Petra) Thornton of Coleraine, Minn., Greg (Julie) Thornton of La Center, Wash., Carrie (Mark) Harris of Denver, Colo., Mary (Dr. Mike) Enich of Hibbing; and brother, Louis Ahachich of Hibbing. She had seven grandchildren: Jeremy and Jason Thornton, Christy Hartline, Brooke Anna and Maxwell Harris, Lindsay (Ian Kritz) and Emily Enich.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents; and siblings, Louise Saban, Mary Lou Van Order, Anna Mae Litfin and just this past June, Ginny Schneider.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hibbing with visitation at 10 a.m. with Father Jeremy Bock celebrating the mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, MN.
