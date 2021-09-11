Marjorie Ann Doberstein, 77, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully in Fargo, N.D., on Sept. 2, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 12, 1944, in Hibbing, to Quentin and Katherine Jivery. Marge grew up in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1962. She married her husband Ray in 1965 and spent the next several years raising her children. Once they were grown, she went to work in the local school cafeteria. That allowed her to have summers off to spend time with her children and grandchildren and to work in her gardens which she loved to do.
Marge was a woman of great faith. She loved to share that there were many people on her prayer list. If she heard of anyone enduring a difficult time, they were added whether she had ever met them or not. She loved working in her yard and flower gardens up until her health restricted her from doing so. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and was always up for a cup of coffee with anyone who came through her doors. The last three years or so her health had greatly restricted her from doing a lot of the things she enjoyed so she spent most of her time at home but was very content with that. Marge was a kind and giving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed.
She was preceded in death by parents, Quentin and Katherine Jivery; brothers, John and Patrick Jivery; and son-in-law, Cliff Vosburg.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Doberstein of Hibbing; children, Ray (Kelly) Doberstein of Coon Rapids, Minn., Lori Orfei, Shawn Doberstein of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Corinne Vosburg of Ham Lake, Minn.; brothers, Steven (Keke) Jivery, Tom (Peggy) Jivery, Tim (Mary) Jivery, Fran Jivery all of Hibbing; and sisters, Jeanie (Ken) Kohornen of Pengilly, Marsha (Tony) Maloney of New Mexico, Roberta (Charlie) Zidich and Mary Jo (Mike) Fetzik of Hibbing. Grandchildren Jessica, Samantha, Zachary, Shannon, Dominic, Niko and Olivia; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
