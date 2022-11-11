Marja Leena Viikinsalo, 82, passed away on Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022, at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Minn., after a long battle with dementia.

Marja was born to Otto and Maire Koskela in Rauma, Finland, on Aug. 12, 1940. Marja met her future husband Seppo Viikinsalo while he was visiting his relatives in Finland in 1961, and he convinced her to come to Hartford, Conn., so they could get married in 1962.

