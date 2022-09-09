Marion M. Hake, 91, of Virginia, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living.
Marion was born on June 30, 1931, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Jack and Molly (Bentel) O’Sullivan.
After high school, Marion attended nursing school in New York.
While working at the Brooklyn VA, she met Francis D. Hake who was in the Navy.
Marion and Fran married and moved to Platteville, Wis., where Fran completed college and Marion worked as a nurse in a private practice.
After Platteville, they moved to the Iron Range and eventually made their home in Virginia, Minn.
Marion worked for East Range Clinic as a surgical nurse for 30 years. Many remember Marion answering the phone “Hake here” and establishing herself as a meticulous nurse.
Marion embraced the bounty of the Iron Range, always having a beautiful garden and making wonderful meals of venison, duck and walleye. She enjoyed cooking and experimenting with new recipes.
Marion loved art and was an accomplished painter.
Marion is survived by her sister-in-law, Nola Disbrow of Dennison, Texas; children, Peg (Tim) Baxter, Beth (Patrick) McHallam, and Brian (Alicia Carrillo) Hake; grandchildren: Ben and Alexandra Baxter, Abby and Sean McHallam, Jacey (Andre) Peltier, Tony (Ashley) Carrillo, Ashlin (Jason) Marquardt, Patrick (Sarah) Hake; and great-grandchildren: Mya Stainiger-David, McKinley, Georgia, and Brecken Peltier, and baby Marquardt due November 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Special Olympics – a lifelong passion of Marion and Fran.
Funeral services will be 11.a.m Monday, Sept. 12, at Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
