Marion Elizabeth Wilkerson

Marion E. Wilkerson, 94, of Bloomington, Minn., and formerly a long time resident of Hibbing, passed away peacefully with her family on Feb. 9, 2021 at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park.
She is survived by her three daughters and a son, Diane Schad, Linda (Bill) Carlson, Gail (Bernie) Mayasich, James (Penny) Wilkerson. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Carol Magerkurth, Christin Mugo, Jennifer DuPont, Barry Carlson, Nathan Carlson, Nicole Wilson, Michael Mayasich, TJ Wilkerson, Hailee Wilkerson, Jennifer Wilkerson; and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, James Wilbur (Willy) Wilkerson; her parents, Carl and Elisa; and brothers, Harold and Ralph.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery Hibbing, MN at a future date.
