Marion D. May, 87, passed Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Chisholm, the daughter of Walter and Mary Nisula. Marion graduated from Chisholm High School and the Duluth Business University. She married Ralph Robert May on Aug. 6, 1955, and was a longtime Hibbing resident. Marion was an active member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and then the Blessed Sacrament Church. She actively helped with Soup Suppers, the funeral luncheon crew and Lenten fish frys. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, Knights of Columbus Women’s Chapter, and the Council of Catholic Women.
Marion was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling and sewing and knitting in her free time. She enjoyed traveling with the Senior Citizen bus trips, the trips to Chanhassen and her friendship and activities with her friend and neighbor, Toni Peterson. They could be found going to bazaars, searching for princess pine to make wreaths, exercise class, walking or talking back by their gardens.
Marion will always be remembered by her three children, Kathleen Powell of Dallas, Texas, Thomas (Sheila Sadler) of Rowlett, Texas, and Robert of Naples, Fla.; brothers, W. Gerald Nisula (Kate), of Carlton, Minn., and David J. Nisula, Cotuit, Mass.; grandson, Jonathan Powell and his wife Kate; granddaughter, Christina May; great-grandson, Jack Powell; and great-granddaughters, McKenzee Young and Caroline Powell; her nieces and nephews; along with many other loved ones and relatives.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ralph.
A visitation will be at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Blessed Sacrament Church, Hibbing, Minn. Fr: Trevor Peterson will be the Celebrant. Internment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.