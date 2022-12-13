Marilyn Mae Nelson, 87, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, on her birthday, at Fairview Range Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer. The family would like to thank the Fairview staff for the excellent care they gave her.
Marilyn was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Greaney, to Joseph and Ann (Kasun) Skraba. She grew up in Greaney and graduated from Orr High School. She lived in California and Oregon before moving to Hibbing. She worked at Range Cornice and Roofing for 35 years.
She loved traveling the country with her friend Linda and her many trips to Laughlin with her friend Doris. She used to love playing in the smear tournaments at Bilmars. She curled with her friend’s Geri and Michelle and many others for years at the Hibbing Curling Club. She also enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and reading. She will be missed by many, especially her family.
She is survived by her son, Neil McFarland (Michelle Severson) and daughter, Christie (Bill) Buchwitz both of Hibbing; two brothers, Joseph (Bernie) Skraba of Duluth and Terry (Karen) Skraba of Hibbing; sister, Rosemary Knutson of Grants Pass, Ore.; four grandchildren: Garrett (Crescelle) McFarland of Las Vegas, Nev., Hunter Buchwitz, Blake Buchwitz of Hibbing; and Emily(Rylie) Baumberger of Cleburne, Texas; one great grandchild, Maria McFarland; and two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Bernice Zgaynor; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of a funeral, there will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Silica Community Center from noon to 2 p.m.
