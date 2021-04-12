Marilyn L. McDowell

Marilyn L. “Mary Lou” McDowell, 94, a lifelong resident of Chisholm, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Serving Hart Assisted Living in Chisholm.
She was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Chisholm, Minn., to Arthur and Beatrice (Moore) Kealy. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School and Duluth Business School. Marilyn was united in marriage to Howard A. McDowell, on Feb. 7, 1948, in Hibbing. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, serving in many capacities. Although she had many interests, her heart and hands were in her faith, family, and community.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Collette (Richard) Zakovich, Chisholm, Mary (Michael) Dieter, Roseau, Maybeth Olson, Grand Rapids, Margaret (Bill) O’Neill, St. Paul, Megan (Stephan) Rathsack, White Plains, N.Y., and Kevin (Megan), Wyoming, Minn.; one brother, Charles “Dan” Kealy; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Patrick Kealy; granddaughter, Hannah Dieter; son-in-law, Ron Olson; three sisters; and two brothers.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer celebrating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church.
Inurnment will be at the Chisholm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations:
Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 SW 3rd Ave., Chisholm, MN 55719
Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740
Fairview Range Homecare and Hospice, 1101 E. 37th St., Ste 27, Hibbing, MN 55746
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.