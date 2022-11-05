Marilyn Joyce (Schaefer) Hauschild
April 16, 1936—October 28, 2022
Marilyn Joyce (Schaefer) Hauschild
April 16, 1936—October 28, 2022
Marilyn Joyce (Schaefer) Hauschild went to her heavenly home on Oct. 28, 2022.
She was born to her parents Ray and Jean (Aho) Schaefer on April 16, 1936. Marilyn’s childhood was spent in the Saxon area of northern Wisconsin. It was there that she met and later married Warren Hauschild on Dec. 4, 1954.
Early in their marriage, Warren and Marilyn moved to Silver Bay, Minn., where Warren was employed by Reserve Mining Co. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. An excellent homemaker and cook. Marilyn was known for her delicious cookies and pasties. She made hundreds of them for fundraisers at Faith Lutheran Church in Silver Bay, where the Hauschild’s were long time members.
Marilyn also enjoyed camping, gardening, sewing and reading. The Hauschild’s have spent their later years living in Aurora, Minn.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Warren Hauschild; son, Mark (Laurie) Hauschild; daughter, Wendy (Ron) Scherle; grandchildren: Ryan (Ginger) Hauschild, Heidi (Tom) Woerdeman, Stacey (Richard) Hicks, Kevin Hauschild and Anthony Petric; great-grandchildren; Matthew, Zoey, Anna, Brooklyn, Jackson, Tucker and Kayla; as well as nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth and Sandra; and by infant son, Gregory.
The family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff at Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora and are thankful for the care given by Care Free Living in Aurora and Bay Shore Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aurora with Pastor Don Stauty officiating. Private family burial will be in Sawtooth Mountain Cemetery in Silver Bay, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
