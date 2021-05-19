Marilyn Heil, 72, of Keewatin, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living in Duluth.
Marilyn was born Nov. 24, 1948, to Robert and Elsa (Wikholm) Quarn in Two Harbors. She was a member of the Congregation of the Good Shepherd Church, Marilyn was also on the church council. She volunteered for Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Marilyn was employed at several different places including the Keewatin City Hall, she also worked as a head election judge and managed the apartments in Keewatin. Marilyn was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Moose Lodge, she also volunteered at numerous places in the community.
She is survived by her children, Roger (Tara) Mattson of Duluth, Minn., and Stephanie Masse of Juneau, Alaska; siblings, Deb Wittlief of Two Harbors, Minn., and Robert (Ruth) Quarn of Chisago City, Minn.; grandchildren, Lauren, David and Nicole Mattson, James, Justin and Jenna Masse; great-grandchildren, James Masse, Archer Frantz and Bentley Hoyt-Mattson; many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elsa; husband, Roger Heil; daughters, Sheila Marie Mattson and Cherilyn Kay Mattson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
