Marilyn Jean Wilson, 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Heritage Manor Health Center in Chisholm.
She was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Hibbing to John Martin Fahleen and Lillian Sophie Sandstrom. Marilyn worked most of her life in health care as a nursing assistant in private care and nursing homes. She also built dashboards for NASA at one time.
Marilyn loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, canoeing and making beautiful gardens and growing amazing plants. She was loved by all that knew her, especially her family!
Marilyn is survived by her children, Dennis Lind (Lynne) of Hibbing, James Lind of Hibbing, and Terri Cimermancic (Dave) of Canyon; grandchildren:, Andrew Lind (Sue), Michelle Ismil (Seth), Jayson Heffner (Amy), James Lind Jr (Stacy), Lisa Lindberg, Sheri Lindberg and Kristy Sarvela (Eric); great grandchildren: Blake Lind, Brenden Lind, Isabelle Heffner, Cole Heffner, Grayson Heffner, Brielle Lind, Carmin Lind, Sullivan Lind, Zander Bushnell, Lianna Bushnell, Malina Oliphant, Evie Sarvela, Reegan Sarvela, and Christopher Ismil; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; stepfather, Edwin San; twin sister, Beverly Gremes; brother-in-law, Daniel Gremes; nephew, Timothy Gremes; and husband, Denis K. Wilson.
Per Marilyn’s request there will be no funeral. We will have a special gathering in remembrance of Marilyn once gatherings are again permitted.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.
